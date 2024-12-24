House report on Gaetz finds regular paid sex, drugs

The House Ethics Committee's report on former Rep. Matt Gaetz presented evidence of statutory rape, illicit drug use and other violations

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance
Former Rep. Matt Gaetz and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance
(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The House Ethics Committee released its report on former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) Monday, saying its yearslong investigation found "substantial evidence" he "violated House rules, state and federal laws, and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, acceptance of impermissible gifts" and other violations.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸