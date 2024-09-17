'Musk could receive some attention from federal law enforcement'

'Elon Musk is a national security risk'

Andrew Couts at Wired

Elon Musk's deleted X post "could be interpreted as a call to murder President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris," says Andrew Couts. It was the "latest in a long line of increasingly incendiary political posts from Musk, whose substantial defense contracts with the U.S. government may give him access to highly sensitive information." The government's "reliance on companies controlled by Musk has repeatedly raised the hackles of national security experts," and his "post further complicates matters."

'Vance had better buckle up: His debate might go as badly as Trump's'

Jennifer Rubin at The Washington Post

J.D. Vance has had the "most disastrous vice-presidential run in memory," and "it could get worse" during the vice presidential debate, says Jennifer Rubin. Vance's "record is littered with gaffes, extreme statements and offensive slurs." But the "larger problem for Vance, however, may be that he has not accomplished anything (other than getting on the MAGA ticket) in his two brief years in elected office." His "lack of gravitas and substance may be painfully obvious."

'Modern wars are wars of attrition'

Sean Durns at The American Conservative

Often it is "attrition that is decisive in modern warfare," says Sean Durns. "Quick wars and conclusive victories, such as Israel's 1967 Six-Day War, are the exception." People are "drawn to the idea of decisive battles," but "focusing on engagements and personalities and failing to appreciate the attritional nature of modern warfare can lead to overly optimistic assessments." Claims that the "latest weapon will make a pivotal difference in the Russian-Ukrainian War should merit skepticism."

'Is Eric Adams' luck about to run out?'

Ross Barkan at The Nation

There has "never been a mayor like Eric Adams in the modern history of New York City," says Ross Barkan. It "would be too soon to declare Adams' political career over," but he is "deeply unpopular with many voters across the city." Incumbent mayors "almost always win reelection, but Adams is much more damaged than any of his recent predecessors." However, he "can take some solace in the weaknesses of his current challengers."

