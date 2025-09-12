Nadine Menendez gets 4.5 years in bribery case

Menendez's husband was previously sentenced to 11 years in prison

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 21: Nadine Menendez, wife of former Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), leaves Manhattan Federal Court after her trial on April 21, 2025 in New York City. Nadine Menendez was found guilty of taking bribes and obstructing justice by a jury months after her husband was convicted of trading his political influence for gold, cash and a Mercedes-Benz. The judge set a sentencing date of June 12.
Nadine Menendez was found guilty in a New York City court
(Image credit: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

Nadine Menendez, the wife of disgraced former Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison on Thursday for her role in a bribery scheme that ended her husband’s long political career. The 71-year-old former senator was sentenced in January to 11 years in prison.

Who said what

“I was wrong about my husband,” Menendez, 58, told the court before her sentencing. “I put my life in his hands and he strung me like a puppet.” Menendez’s attorney had argued that her “childhood in wartime Lebanon and a series of abusive relationships” made her “easy prey for manipulative men,” The New York Times said.

Bob Menendez’s “legal strategy” of “throwing her under the bus” to save both of them failed badly, Politico said, and he recanted in a presentencing letter that threw “his defense team under the bus” for blaming the yearslong scheme on his wife. Nadine Menendez was not the “true force behind the conspiracies,” but she also wasn’t an “innocent observer of what was happening,” U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein said at yesterday’s hearing. “People have to understand there are consequences.”

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

What next?

Stein gave Menendez 10 months to report to prison so she could complete and recover from medical procedures tied to her trial-delaying treatment for breast cancer. As Menendez left court yesterday, “she was asked if she wants a divorce,” The Associated Press said. “She said no.”

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸