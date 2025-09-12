Nadine Menendez gets 4.5 years in bribery case
Menendez's husband was previously sentenced to 11 years in prison
What happened
Nadine Menendez, the wife of disgraced former Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison on Thursday for her role in a bribery scheme that ended her husband’s long political career. The 71-year-old former senator was sentenced in January to 11 years in prison.
Who said what
“I was wrong about my husband,” Menendez, 58, told the court before her sentencing. “I put my life in his hands and he strung me like a puppet.” Menendez’s attorney had argued that her “childhood in wartime Lebanon and a series of abusive relationships” made her “easy prey for manipulative men,” The New York Times said.
Bob Menendez’s “legal strategy” of “throwing her under the bus” to save both of them failed badly, Politico said, and he recanted in a presentencing letter that threw “his defense team under the bus” for blaming the yearslong scheme on his wife. Nadine Menendez was not the “true force behind the conspiracies,” but she also wasn’t an “innocent observer of what was happening,” U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein said at yesterday’s hearing. “People have to understand there are consequences.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Stein gave Menendez 10 months to report to prison so she could complete and recover from medical procedures tied to her trial-delaying treatment for breast cancer. As Menendez left court yesterday, “she was asked if she wants a divorce,” The Associated Press said. “She said no.”
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Koreans detained in US Hyundai raid return home
Speed Read Over 300 Koreans were detained at the plant last week
-
Cley Windmill: character and charm on the north Norfolk coast
The Week Recommends This historic mill turned guest house is the perfect spot for a restorative break by the sea
-
September 12 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include an American dilemma, Biden's jobs legacy, and Donald Trump the peacemaker
-
Koreans detained in US Hyundai raid return home
Speed Read Over 300 Koreans were detained at the plant last week
-
Brazil’s Bolsonaro sentenced to 27 years for coup attempt
Speed Read Bolsonaro was convicted of attempting to stay in power following his 2022 election loss
-
Former top FBI agents sue, claiming Trump purge
Speed Read The agents alleged they were targeted by a “campaign of retribution”
-
Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk shot dead at 31
Speed Read Kirk was holding a debate session at Utah Valley University
-
Judge lets Cook stay at Fed while appealing ouster
Speed Read Trump had attempted to fire Cook over allegations of mortgage fraud
-
It is 'beyond time for us to seek bipartisan solutions' for Afghanistan
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'It feels less like advertising and more like brainwashing'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Court allows National Guard in LA as Dodgers repel feds
Speed Read The team said they 'denied entry' to ICE agents seeking to enter their stadium