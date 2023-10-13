'Oil companies should call California's bluff'

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

'The oil companies can fight back'

Jonathan Lesser in National Review

California is suing energy giants for "alleged damages from climate change, and the oil companies should call the state's bluff," says Jonathan Lesser in National Review. The lawsuit blames oil companies for "drought, storms, heat, cold, wildfires, rising seas, and so on." The state says the oil companies "continue to damage California by supplying fossil-fuel products." Fine. Chevron and Phillips 66 should shut down their California refineries. State leaders would end their "extortion attempt," fast.

'Assistance the U.S. and its allies have provided does more than help Ukraine defend itself'

Los Angeles Times editorial board

Many Americans question why it was necessary to send $75 billion in humanitarian, financial, and military assistance to Ukraine, says the Los Angeles Times in an editorial, "given other pressing needs." The answer: This aid "does more than help Ukraine defend itself. It puts Vladimir Putin on notice" that he'll pay a "steep price" for further aggression. So, enough with the Ukraine "fatigue" in Congress. It can only "jeopardize" the goal of helping Ukraine negotiate a favorable peace.

'Time may be running out for the Biden administration'

Erwin Chemerinsky in The New York Times

President Biden needs to get moving on nominating judges, says Erwin Chemerinsky in The New York Times. There are key vacancies on appeals and district courts. And senior judges who would prefer to be replaced by a Democratic president should "take senior status" so Biden can appoint their successors with time for this Senate to confirm them. Republicans "very effectively" pushed through judges before Donald Trump's presidency ended. "Now the Democrats must emulate that approach."

'Elections are too often described as pivotal, but Poland's Oct. 15 vote really is'

Bloomberg editorial board

Poland's looming election has "major implications," writes the Bloomberg editorial board. Poland is a "linchpin of Ukraine's defense and European security," and over the last three decades its "economy has been among the region's great success stories." But critics say the right-populist ruling Law and Justice Party's polarizing policies threaten to reverse Poland's progress. "Whatever the electoral outcome," the next government must remain true to Ukraine and Europe, and keep Poland "thriving, stable, and democratic."

