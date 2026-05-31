Peter Murrell and the case of the stolen £400,000

Nicola Sturgeon will hope the story now blows over, as will her party

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Nicola Sturgeon with Peter Murrell in 2015, six months after she was sworn in as Scotland’s first minister
Nicola Sturgeon with Peter Murrell in 2015, six months after she was sworn in as Scotland’s first minister
(Image credit: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images)

It is a familiar refrain of divorcing couples, that there were “three of us” in the marriage, said Gavin Madeley in the Daily Mail. Yet in Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon’s, the third party was one they both loved: the SNP was their shared, all-consuming passion. She was the party’s leader; he was its chief executive. And yet we now know that Murrell was betraying everything they held dear – with the party’s credit card.

Over 12 years from 2010, he stole £400,000 from the SNP, and used the money to buy hundreds of items, from DVD box sets to a £4,000 fountain pen and a brand-new Jaguar.

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