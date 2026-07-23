The Burnham bunch: what we know about Britain’s new first family

The newly appointed PM’s political journey is no secret but his family have been less in the spotlight

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Andy Burnham and wife Marie-France van Heel pictured by No 10 Downing Street entrance
Marie-France van Heel met Andy Burnham at Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge
(Image credit: Peter Nicholls / AFP / Getty Images)

As Andy Burnham steps into his new post at No. 10. Downing Street, his family has inevitably been brought into the limelight alongside him.

Throughout his political career, Burnham has spoken openly about his upbringing and parents, but has been “generally private about his wife and children”, said Kasia Delgado in The i Paper. He has preferred to allow them to “get on with their lives away from the spotlight” – but his latest career move has made this less likely.

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