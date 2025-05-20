Trump DOJ charging House Democrat in ICE fracas

Rep. LaMonica McIver is being charged with assault over a clash outside an immigration detention facility in Newark

Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-N.J.) at Newark migrant detention facility
Charging a sitting member of Congress 'after a heated clash in which no one was injured' is a 'highly unusual decision'
(Image credit: AP Photo / Angelina Katsanis)
Peter Weber
By
published

What happened

The Justice Department is charging Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-N.J.) with allegedly "assaulting, impeding and interfering with law enforcement" during a May 9 tussle outside an immigration detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba announced Monday. She also said she was dropping misdemeanor trespassing charges against Newark Mayor Ras Baraka (D) stemming from the incident "for the sake of moving forward."

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

