Retribution: Trump calls for prosecution of critics

Trump targets former officials who spoke out against him, sending a warning to future whistleblowers

Christopher Krebs
Christopher Krebs, a former top cybersecurity official, debunked claims that the 2020 election was stolen



President Trump "fired a warning shot from the edge of autocracy" last week, said Thom Hartmann in The New Republic. The U.S. moved much closer to becoming a "police state" when Trump signed executive memoranda directing Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate public comments made by two former officials: Christopher Krebs, a former top cybersecurity official in the first Trump administration who debunked baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen, and Miles Taylor, a former Homeland Security official who wrote an anonymous newspaper column and book criticizing Trump. They're "public servants whose only crime" was speaking truth to power—but a vengeful Trump now wants them prosecuted to send "a chilling message to current and future whistleblowers: 'Cross me, and you'll pay.'" Trump is no longer simply "using the justice system to reward friends" as he did when he pardoned Jan. 6 rioters this year, said Mona Charen in The Bulwark. Ominously, he has targeted individuals he views as enemies. In Krebs' case, he has ordered the Justice Department to scour his tenure in government to find some form of misconduct. In the infamous words of Lavrentiy Beria, Stalin's hatchet man: "Show me the man, and I will find the crime."

Krebs and Taylor are "minor characters from Season 1 of The Trump Show," said Nick Catoggio in The Dispatch. So why target them? It signals there are no insignificant critics, and that if you cause this president "any trouble, you too should sleep less soundly at night. No one is safe." The ball is in Bondi's court, said Elie Honig in New York. An ethical attorney general would not proceed without "predication" of a crime, but despite assurances during her Senate confirmation hearing that she would uphold the Justice Department's independence, Bondi has shown "she's in the bag for Trump." Unlike her predecessor, Bill Barr, who "ignored Trump's public pleas" to arrest enemies, Bondi will vigorously investigate. And even if she can't bring charges or make them stick, Krebs and Taylor could face staggering legal fees, searches of their phones and computers, intrusive interviews of friends and colleagues, and damage to their careers.

