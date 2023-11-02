'Return of Big Brother is breath of fresh air for being natural, warts and all'

Big Brother has recaptured reality TV's original mission – holding a mirror up to society

Kuba Shand-Baptiste for the i news site

The return of "Big Brother" "feels like a breath of fresh air because it's giving us something that reality TV hasn't dared to in a long time: reality", says Kuba Shand-Baptiste for the i news site. "With its mix of contestants from all walks of life" and conversations that might have been edited out of other programmes for being "too political", the show "feels natural, warts and all". So, "TV execs, take note. When devising your next reality series, can we have more of this, please?"

Israeli liberals have been radicalised by this war

David Swift for UnHerd

Many Israeli liberals are "now reevaluating their assumptions around the cause of and likely cure for organisations such as Hamas", writes David Swift for UnHerd. "They are beginning to abandon hope of a peaceful future with two states, and have broadly shifted in their view of military action." The problem is, when "even those who normally oppose escalation are now committed to it, the limits of international pressure become clear".

How WhatsApp is ruining Westminster

Katy Balls for The Times

Like in many workplaces, WhatsApp groups "are a part of daily life in Westminster" but that "can mean official processes around government decisions are circumvented", writes Katy Balls for The Times. The use of the app also promotes greater "vitriol" and "factionalism", with MPs happy to "write things on WhatsApp they wouldn't say in an email or text". WhatsApp, of course, "isn't going away" but MPs "would be well advised to think before [they] type".

It's time to open up the European Court of Justice

Ilaria Fevola for EU Observer

Very little attention is paid in the EU to "a crucial tenet of democratic accountability – how the EU institutions regulate themselves", writes Ilaria Fevola for EU Observer. "In stark contrast to several other regional courts, the EU court does not allow for public access to many of its key documents, including those about ongoing proceedings." This must change as the "lack of transparency hinders accountability and undermines trust in EU institutions".