'Return of Big Brother is breath of fresh air for being natural, warts and all'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
Big Brother has recaptured reality TV's original mission – holding a mirror up to society
Kuba Shand-Baptiste for the i news site
The return of "Big Brother" "feels like a breath of fresh air because it's giving us something that reality TV hasn't dared to in a long time: reality", says Kuba Shand-Baptiste for the i news site. "With its mix of contestants from all walks of life" and conversations that might have been edited out of other programmes for being "too political", the show "feels natural, warts and all". So, "TV execs, take note. When devising your next reality series, can we have more of this, please?"
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Israeli liberals have been radicalised by this war
David Swift for UnHerd
Many Israeli liberals are "now reevaluating their assumptions around the cause of and likely cure for organisations such as Hamas", writes David Swift for UnHerd. "They are beginning to abandon hope of a peaceful future with two states, and have broadly shifted in their view of military action." The problem is, when "even those who normally oppose escalation are now committed to it, the limits of international pressure become clear".
How WhatsApp is ruining Westminster
Katy Balls for The Times
Like in many workplaces, WhatsApp groups "are a part of daily life in Westminster" but that "can mean official processes around government decisions are circumvented", writes Katy Balls for The Times. The use of the app also promotes greater "vitriol" and "factionalism", with MPs happy to "write things on WhatsApp they wouldn't say in an email or text". WhatsApp, of course, "isn't going away" but MPs "would be well advised to think before [they] type".
It's time to open up the European Court of Justice
Ilaria Fevola for EU Observer
Very little attention is paid in the EU to "a crucial tenet of democratic accountability – how the EU institutions regulate themselves", writes Ilaria Fevola for EU Observer. "In stark contrast to several other regional courts, the EU court does not allow for public access to many of its key documents, including those about ongoing proceedings." This must change as the "lack of transparency hinders accountability and undermines trust in EU institutions".
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.