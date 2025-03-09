Romanian democracy: no place for the 'TikTok messiah' Calin Georgescu

State is 'fighting back' against poster boy for right-wing conspiracists

Calin Georgescu talks to supporters and the media in Mogosoaia, Romania
(Image credit: Andrei Pungovschi / Getty Images)
By
published

"The Romanian state seems to have woken up," said Carmen Dumitrescu in Republica (Bucharest). Last week, the prosecutor general charged the ultranationalist Calin Georgescu on six counts, including lying about his campaign finances and having links to a fascist group.

Georgescu, aka the "TikTok messiah", has been the poster boy for right-wing conspiracists ever since his startling victory in the first round of the presidential election last December was annulled on the grounds of Russian interference. Both the US Vice-President J.D. Vance and the tech billionaire Elon Musk claimed Georgescu had been cancelled by Europe's liberal elite on the pretext of nothing more than a handful of Moscow-funded social media ads.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

