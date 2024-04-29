Russia gains as Ukraine awaits US aid
Ukrainian forces have retreated from several villages as the situation at the front line worsens
What happened
Russian troops have gained ground in eastern Ukraine, prompting Ukrainian forces to pull back from defensive lines west of Avdiivka, Ukrainian military chief Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi said Sunday. Russia is scrambling to take advantage of its "superiority in manpower and artillery before Ukrainian forces get much-needed supplies of new U.S. weapons" approved last week, the BBC said.
Who said what
"The situation at the front has worsened," Syrskyi said on Telegram. Russian forces continue to attack "along the entire front line," but especially "west of Avdiivka and Marinka," forcing a retreat to preserve the "life and health of our defenders." U.S. artillery, air defenses and armored vehicles on their way to the battlefield should help Ukraine cope with Russian attacks "on the front lines or in the skies," a U.S. defense official said to The Washington Post. "But time is precious."
The commentary
U.S. officials predict the new weapons "will buy time for Kyiv to replenish its military ranks and strengthen battlefield defenses" before "an expected Russian offensive," the Post said, but most say Ukraine has "no clear military course to regaining the 20%" of its territory Russia seized. "The good news," one U.S. official said, "is that Russia, years in this war, has not found a way to substantially take advantage of Ukrainian weaknesses."
What next?
Russia "will likely continue to make tactical gains" in the coming weeks, but is unlikely to make "operationally significant" inroads "in the near term," the Institute for the Study of War said.
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
