Russia gains as Ukraine awaits US aid

Ukrainian forces have retreated from several villages as the situation at the front line worsens

Ukrainian troops near Chasiv Yar
Ukraine is desperately awaiting U.S. weapon supplies
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
What happened

Russian troops have gained ground in eastern Ukraine, prompting Ukrainian forces to pull back from defensive lines west of Avdiivka, Ukrainian military chief Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi said Sunday. Russia is scrambling to take advantage of its "superiority in manpower and artillery before Ukrainian forces get much-needed supplies of new U.S. weapons" approved last week, the BBC said.



Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

