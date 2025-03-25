Schumer: Did he betray the Democrats?

'Schumer had only bad political options'

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is seen during a press conference with other members of Senate Democratic leadership in Washington, DC on March 25, 2025.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) during a press conference with other members of Senate Democratic leadership on March 25, 2025
(Image credit: Nathan Posner / Anadolu via Getty Images)
By
published

“Chuck Schumer committed the grave sin of accepting reality,” said Brendan Buck in The New York Times. “And his party is now furious.” The Senate minority leader is facing his Democratic colleagues’ ire after he and nine establishment colleagues voted yes to pass the House Republicans’ six-month stopgap funding bill, which prevented an imminent government shutdown.

Many House and Senate Democrats, who want to try to block President Trump’s agenda at any cost, are questioning his leadership. In the House, the progressive champion Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called Schumer’s decision “a huge slap in the face” and a “betrayal,” and there is talk she’ll mount a future primary challenge to Schumer in New York.

