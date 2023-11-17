'Sickeningly disrespectful protests on war memorials need to be stopped'

Memorial madness betrays our Fallen

Daily Mail editorial board

Attempts by pro-Palestinian protesters to climb on the Royal Artillery Memorial in Hyde Park were "sickeningly disrespectful", writes the Daily Mail in its leader article. "Was it really possible these flag-waving thugs did not realise the profound offence they would cause? Unlikely." If police "genuinely need new powers to protect war memorials, ministers ought to strongly consider enacting them".

Read more

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Once brilliant, The Crown has become tacky and insulting

AN Wilson in The Times

AN Wilson signed up to Netflix "solely to watch the first series of The Crown", he says in The Times. He enjoyed watching the Queen "played brilliantly by Claire Foy" but, more recently, "less attention" was "paid to the truth of the events depicted". And in the "ghoulish" and "tasteless" sixth series, we even have Diana "appearing as a ghost to the Queen".

Read more

I've always defended the EU – now I'm having doubts

Yasmin Alibhai-Brown on the i news site

EU members are "pushing for a 'Fortress Europe', which now would do anything to stop the poor, oppressed or terrorised migrants from the South and East", writes Yasmin Alibhai-Brown on the i news site. "Unless the union remembers its ideals and recovers its purpose, it will become moribund. And that would be a crying shame."

Read more

Azerbaijan can become a constructive player in the Caucasus

Janusz Bugajski, senior fellow at the Jamestown Foundation, on Politico

The world is facing the possibility of Azerbaijan "becoming a constructive player in the South Caucasus", writes Janusz Bugajski, senior fellow at the Jamestown Foundation, on Politico. The country's role "as a regional stabilizer would also benefit US interests, helping reduce the persistent threat of regional war". But without Western intervention, "it's unlikely such a transformation could come to life".

Read more