'Sickeningly disrespectful protests on war memorials need to be stopped'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
Memorial madness betrays our Fallen
Daily Mail editorial board
Attempts by pro-Palestinian protesters to climb on the Royal Artillery Memorial in Hyde Park were "sickeningly disrespectful", writes the Daily Mail in its leader article. "Was it really possible these flag-waving thugs did not realise the profound offence they would cause? Unlikely." If police "genuinely need new powers to protect war memorials, ministers ought to strongly consider enacting them".
Once brilliant, The Crown has become tacky and insulting
AN Wilson in The Times
AN Wilson signed up to Netflix "solely to watch the first series of The Crown", he says in The Times. He enjoyed watching the Queen "played brilliantly by Claire Foy" but, more recently, "less attention" was "paid to the truth of the events depicted". And in the "ghoulish" and "tasteless" sixth series, we even have Diana "appearing as a ghost to the Queen".
I've always defended the EU – now I'm having doubts
Yasmin Alibhai-Brown on the i news site
EU members are "pushing for a 'Fortress Europe', which now would do anything to stop the poor, oppressed or terrorised migrants from the South and East", writes Yasmin Alibhai-Brown on the i news site. "Unless the union remembers its ideals and recovers its purpose, it will become moribund. And that would be a crying shame."
Azerbaijan can become a constructive player in the Caucasus
Janusz Bugajski, senior fellow at the Jamestown Foundation, on Politico
The world is facing the possibility of Azerbaijan "becoming a constructive player in the South Caucasus", writes Janusz Bugajski, senior fellow at the Jamestown Foundation, on Politico. The country's role "as a regional stabilizer would also benefit US interests, helping reduce the persistent threat of regional war". But without Western intervention, "it's unlikely such a transformation could come to life".
