'Smoke and mirrors can't distract from the government's addiction to mass immigration'

Get a grip Rishi, Britain is not a hotel for immigrants – it is our home

Allison Pearson in The Telegraph

"Whatever smoke and mirrors the Government deploys to hide its addiction to mass immigration, there are hard facts that can't be disappeared," writes Allison Pearson in The Telegraph. According to the Office for National Statistics, "at least a million people will have been added to the British population in the past two years at a time when our public services are under terrible strain and you have more chance of dating Tom Cruise than of seeing a dentist".

Read more

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Why the race to host world sporting events has slowed to a halt

Josh Noble in the Financial Times

"Competitions to host top sporting events were once fiercely fought," writes Josh Noble in the Financial Times. But as the costs of staging events have risen, "the once noisy jamboree of lobbying has turned into something more like a papal conclave, in which officials make deals behind closed doors and present the outcome in a haze of obscuring white smoke".

Read more

The Times view on UAE and The Daily Telegraph: Public Interest

The Times editorial board

Any government investigation into the proposed deal for the UAE deputy prime minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan to buy The Telegraph titles should be "based on the premise that British newspaper groups should not be subject to direct influence or coercion by any foreign government, let alone an authoritarian one", writes The Times in its leader article. "The public interest demands that this deal is subject to the most rigorous interrogation."

Read more

What pandas teach us about sex

Mary Harrington on UnHerd

"The Chinese understand the bewitching power of the panda, using them as tools for soft power outreach and diplomatic communication," writes Mary Harrington on UnHerd. But "much as with female pandas in captivity, who submit to all manner of invasive fertility-related procedures, human women in low-fertility countries are also now presented with (or exploited by) an ever more invasive battery of scans, studies, and procedures, framed by activists as normal".

Read more