'Economic vulnerability is behind the transition to childlessness'

The real reason for falling birth rates

Stephen J. Shaw for The Spectator

"There is a common misperception that most childless people never wanted children in the first place or have a medical condition that prevents them from becoming parents", writes Stephen J. Shaw for The Spectator. An increase of childlessness "during times of major economic crises" also suggests that a wider trend is not explained by more people choosing to become childless, but "by people feeling economically vulnerable and deferring parenthood". For many, "that has meant never becoming a parent".

Read more

Mired in trivia, British political discourse is utterly unfit for times of war

Rafael Behr for The Guardian

"I need no persuasion that 'terrorists' is a correct label for Hamas," writes Rafael Behr in The Guardian. "Nor do I need to hear from any more politicians or commentators who think the BBC calling them 'militants' is a national disgrace." There is debate to be had "on editorial language and moral equivalence, but on the periphery of the bigger story, not the front page", he continues. "Swathes of what passes for debate about the Middle East has the character of displacement activity. It is the spectacle of people, left and right, grasping for agency."

Read more

Cracking the Lock

The Times editorial board

It is "increasingly clear" that the triple lock pension mechanism is "ultimately unsustainable", said The Times in today's editorial. "Under the existing formula, pensioners' incomes have risen faster than average wages and they seem likely to continue to do so," said the paper. "While that is good news for the older generation", it is "arguably fast becoming an unfair burden on younger people struggling with spiralling bills".

Read more

Handwriting will soon be the preserve of a sophisticated few

Jemima Lewis for The Telegraph

Handwriting is the latest "ancient skill" at risk of being "made defunct by computers", says Jemima Lewis in The Telegraph. "I am writing this on my laptop; you are reading it in print, perhaps on a screen. When was the last time you wrote anything longer than a shopping list by hand?" she asks. Even texting is "starting to look old hat", with her children preferring to "send voice messages".

Read more