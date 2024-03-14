South Dakota governor sued over Texas dentist promo
Gov. Kristi Noem posted a video testimonial that may have been an "undisclosed advertisement"
What happened
Consumer advocacy group Travelers United sued South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) Wednesday, claiming an odd video testimonial she posted Monday about a Texas dental practice was an "undisclosed advertisement" amounting to "deceptive advertising practices." South Dakota state Sen. Reynold Nesiba (D) called for an inquiry into Noem's "infomercial" and whether her "very strange" promo for an out-of-state dentist used South Dakota government resources or violated a gift ban for state officials.
Who said what
"I love my new family at Smile Texas!" and "am so grateful for their help fixing my smile for me," Noem said above her five-minute testimonial. Noem is free to act like an "influencer" and "promote medical tourism on social media" for money and/or free or discounted service, but she has to "put 'Ad' as the first word in your caption to comply with the law," Travelers United said.
What next?
This is not the first time Noem has "faced ethics questions" as governor, AP said, but this time she is on former President Donald Trump's short list for running mate.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.