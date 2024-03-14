South Dakota governor sued over Texas dentist promo

Gov. Kristi Noem posted a video testimonial that may have been an "undisclosed advertisement"

"I love my new family at Smile Texas!" and "am so grateful for their help fixing my smile for me," Noem wrote with her testimonial
(Image credit: Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened

Consumer advocacy group Travelers United sued South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) Wednesday, claiming an odd video testimonial she posted Monday about a Texas dental practice was an "undisclosed advertisement" amounting to "deceptive advertising practices." South Dakota state Sen. Reynold Nesiba (D) called for an inquiry into Noem's "infomercial" and whether her "very strange" promo for an out-of-state dentist used South Dakota government resources or violated a gift ban for state officials.

Who said what

"I love my new family at Smile Texas!" and "am so grateful for their help fixing my smile for me," Noem said above her five-minute testimonial. Noem is free to act like an "influencer" and "promote medical tourism on social media" for money and/or free or discounted service, but she has to "put 'Ad' as the first word in your caption to comply with the law," Travelers United said.

What next?

This is not the first time Noem has "faced ethics questions" as governor, AP said, but this time she is on former President Donald Trump's short list for running mate.



