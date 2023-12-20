'Supporting Ukraine has come remarkably cheap for Western militaries'

'Failure isn't an option'

Bloomberg editorial board

America's resolve to help Ukraine repel Russia's invasion "is fraying," says the Bloomberg editorial board, with some of Kyiv's "staunchest supporters expressing doubts about its battlefield prospects." But "abandoning the war effort now" would betray "the enormous sacrifices Ukraine's people have made to defend their freedom" and counter Russia's aggression. "The answer isn't to do less." Abandoning Ukraine would "wreck the West's credibility," threaten "global food and energy security," and embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Read more

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'The most vulnerable incumbent president since scientific polling was invented'

David Faris at Slate

"There's no sugarcoating it" for President Joe Biden, says David Faris at Slate. He faces "the worst polling environment for an incumbent president one year out from an election" since the modern polling era started in the 1930s. He's trailing Donald Trump in battleground states and, "perhaps most shockingly, with young voters." Biden is several points behind nationally. His approval ratings are "grim." If he comes back from this, "he will truly be making history."

Read more

'Parole power is Biden's get-out clause'

Washington Examiner editorial board

Tightening asylum rules alone won't secure the border, says the Washington Examiner editorial board. Ending parole for undocumented migrants is the only way to stop the flood of migrants crossing from Mexico, and disrupting "legal immigration and international trade." Senate Republicans are negotiating to get Biden "to take this crisis seriously," but he won't surrender his "humanitarian parole" power. Migrants will keep coming as long as they know Biden might release them from overcrowded detention centers if they're caught.

Read more

'The potential for racial profiling is clear'

Fiona Harrigan in Reason

Texas' new S.B. 4 immigration law, empowering police to stop and arrest undocumented migrants, will "could lead to racial profiling and a costly expansion of policing," says Fiona Harrigan in Reason. There will be "cut-and-dry" cases — like an officer arresting someone spotted crossing the border outside an official crossing. But "how can officers, by sight alone, identify a person who entered the state illegally but now lives in Dallas? The potential for racial profiling is clear."

Read more