New Jersey first lady exits race to replace Menendez

What happened

New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy on Sunday ended her Democratic primary campaign to replace Sen. Robert Menendez (D). Menendez said Thursday he won't seek reelection as a Democrat but may run as an independent if acquitted of federal corruption charges. Murphy's exit paves the way for Rep. Andy Kim (D) to win the June 4 primary.

Who said what

"With Donald Trump on the ballot and so much at stake for our nation, I will not in good conscience waste resources tearing down a fellow Democrat," Murphy said. Kim said he and Murphy agree "unity is vital" for Democrats to "keep this seat, and the Senate."

Murphy initially "appeared unstoppable," largely because she leveraged her husband, Gov. Phil Murphy's (D), "political network and influence," Chas Danner said at New York magazine. But she "had trouble overcoming the optics of a sitting governor attempting to put his wife" in the Senate, the New Jersey Globe said.

What next?

Murphy's exit makes Kim the "odds-on favorite to become New Jersey's next senator and the first Korean American" in the Senate, The New York Times said.