Why is ABC's firing of Terry Moran roiling journalists?

After the network dropped a longtime broadcaster for calling Donald Trump and Stephen Miller 'world-class' haters, some journalists are calling the move chilling

Photo composite illustration of journalist Terry Moran
After suspending one of their longest-serving journalists for a post about the White House, ABC's decision not to renew Moran's contract has thrilled conservatives and alarmed First Amendment advocates
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images / Shutterstock)
Longtime ABC News journalist Terry Moran was let go on Tuesday after calling President Donald Trump and White House aide Stephen Miller "world-class haters" in a since-deleted post on X. Almost immediately, Moran's message (a "clear violation" of the network's policies, it said) and his dismissal became a flashpoint in the debate over press freedoms and ethics during the Trump administration. And coming just months after ABC parent company Disney agreed to pay $15 million to settle a defamation suit brought by Trump, critics contend that Moran's departure is a sign of corporate capitulation to an administration hungry for boundary-pushing powers.

What did the commentators say?

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

