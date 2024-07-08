The campaign of destruction against 'sea gypsies'

Malaysia targets traditional seafaring Bajau Laut tribe in crackdown on undocumented migrants

Photo collage of Bajau Laut stilt homes, with a giant hand holding a matchstick up to it. On the side, there is a boat of fire.
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Malaysian police have been demolishing the offshore homes of a nomadic maritime tribe, with hundreds evicted as part of a crackdown on undocumented migrants.

Famous for their free-diving skills, the Bajau Laut ("sea gypsies") live on houseboats and huts on stilts, in the shallow Sulu Sea off Borneo. But as many do not register their births, they cannot attend school or access social services. The often "poor and uneducated" stateless group are "discriminated against" by other ethnic groups in Sabah, the Malaysian state that comprises northern Borneo, said The Times

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

