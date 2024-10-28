The case for abolishing women's prisons

The justice secretary plans to drastically reduce the number of women in jail in England and Wales

prisons
The Women's Justice Board will aim to reduce the number of women in prison in England and Wales
(Image credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images)
By
published

"For women, prison isn't working," said Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood as she announced plans to dramatically reduce the number of women in jails across England and Wales during the Labour Party conference in September.

Created with the goal of reducing the number of women going to prison, a new body, the Women's Justice Board, will have the "ultimate ambition of having fewer women's prisons". The board will particularly look at early intervention strategies, alternatives to prison such as residential women's centres, and reducing the high-rate of self-harm in women's prisons.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

Latest
You might also like