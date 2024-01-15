'The Tories will lose, and lose bad, unless they are tough on immigration'

If the Tories don't act, there will soon only be smoking rubble left

David Frost in The Telegraph

The results of a poll showing the Tory party is facing a 1997-style wipeout are "stunningly awful", says David Frost in The Telegraph, and the party will "lose, and lose bad, unless we do something about it". The problem is the Tories "aren't dealing with people's real problems". The only way to "rescue the position" is to "be as tough as it takes on immigration" and other key policy areas.

Ireland's last nuns are dying out. Can we condemn their abuses – and admit the good they did too?

Dearbhail McDonald in The Guardian

Nearly three decades after the "catastrophic eruption" of abuse scandals in Ireland, the nation is still reckoning with "the legacy of an unholy communion between church and state", writes Dearbhail McDonald in The Guardian. But many nuns are "devastated" the abuse will "cancel the positive contribution and life's work of their majority". While assessing the impact of Catholicism, "can we hold these truths, the achievements, as well as the abuse?"

MLK's 'dream' no closer to reality

Anthony Moretti for CGTN

As America marks what would have been Martin Luther King's 95th birthday today, the nation is "no closer to realizing" his "dream of racial equality", says Anthony Moretti on CGTN. In healthcare, politics and economic standing, African Americans face "pernicious" racism, a barrier to their overall progress. "Almost 61 years after King delivered his famous 'I Have a Dream' speech", there is "no dream. But it does resemble a nightmare."

Customer service is surely designed to irritate – it must be

Stefano Hatfield on the i news site

The Post Office scandal revealed the "mix of incompetence, carelessness and built-in complexity" Britons must deal with when dealing with a "modern, monolithic corporation", writes Stefano Hatfield on the i news site. Talking to "faceless entities when something has gone wrong" is to experience "Orwellian doublespeak". These may be "first world problems", but they show a society where "everyone 'listens', nobody hears". Everything is the "customer's fault" and there is "zero accountability".

