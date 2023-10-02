'The United States needs to up its game'
'A world without reliable U.S. leadership would be a world of authoritarian predators'
Robert M. Gates in Foreign Affairs
America faces "graver threats to its security than it has in decades, perhaps ever," says Robert M. Gates in Foreign Affairs. China has more "economic, scientific, technological, and military power" than any adversary in memory. Russia is belligerent and prone to dangerous miscalculations. But "Congress has descended into bickering, incivility, and brinkmanship," and successive presidents have let America's global leadership suffer. Washington must fix its "political dysfunction" to ensure its "democratic values" prevail.
'The GOP wants to trick Americans into believing they're somehow softening on abortion'
Jessica Valenti in The New York Times
Republicans are twisting themselves into knots to make their "anti-abortion policies sound less extreme," Jessica Valenti opines in The New York Times. "With post-Roe outrage showing no sign of waning," they're dumping the term "ban" — something Americans "overwhelmingly oppose" — and "pushing for a 15-week 'standard' on abortion — which, to be clear, would be a ban." But "changing the way Americans talk about abortions" won't change how they feel, "which is, right now, very pro-choice."
'Biden is deeply unpopular, in part due to his response to migration'
Lee Fang at UnHerd
The "American Left" attacked Donald Trump's immigration policy for four years, says Lee Fang at UnHerd. Those were the days of “hipsters with 'Abolish ICE' T-shirts," and Democratic lawmakers protesting "alleged fascism" at detention centers. But "their zeal appears to have backfired." America faces a "record surge in migration" that has pushed El Paso to the "breaking point," according to its mayor, and President Biden faces a bipartisan backlash magnified by the attention his party focused on the border.
'Should I expect men to pay on dates as a form of reparations for generational harm?'
Jean Guerrero in the Los Angeles Times
Splitting the bill on first dates seems a good way to break "bad generational patterns" by affirming that men and women are equals, writes Jean Guerrero in the Los Angeles Times. But many women consider it "properly feminist to expect men to pay." Call it "reparations" for the gender wage gap. The math isn't universal, though. As feminist writer Rebecca Solnit noted, overall pay inequality doesn't mean a "carpenter has to pay for lunch with the corporate lawyer."
Harold Maass is a contributing editor at TheWeek.com. He has been writing for The Week since the 2001 launch of the U.S. print edition. Harold has worked for a variety of news outlets, including The Miami Herald, Fox News, and ABC News. For several years, he wrote a daily round-up of financial news for The Week and Yahoo Finance. He lives in North Carolina with his wife and two sons.
'Accepting defeat is Rishi Sunak's only hope of victory'
By The Week Staff Published
Royal family website attacked by Russian hackers
Speed Read Pro-Kremlin group claim responsibility just two weeks after King Charles condemns invasion of Ukraine
By The Week Staff Published
Larry the cat: how chief mouser 'won the nation's hearts'
Why Everyone's Talking About Downing Street says resident pet is 'healthy' despite reports of contingency plans for his death
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
'A teetering democracy of gerontocrats?'
Instant opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass Published
'Labour risks making private schools a conclave for the super-rich'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By The Week Staff Published
House GOP's 1st Biden impeachment hearing was 'an unmitigated disaster'
Speed Read House Republicans kicked off their effort to impeach President Biden, and there is general agreement it did not go well
By Peter Weber Published
'Companies can't make a profit and can't keep employees safe'
Instant opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass Published
'Knives are like rats in London – you're never more than a few feet away'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By The Week Staff Published
'America's conservative party has collapsed'
Instant opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass Published
'Biden must be embarrassed he didn't think of this first'
Instant opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass Published