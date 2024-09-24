What might be next for Trump if he loses the 2024 election?

The former president has said he will likely not run again in 2028

Portrait of Donald Trump in the spotlight with a speech bubble and ellipsis
Donald Trump is weighing his options for the future electorally, while likely also considering his legal battles
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

Former President Donald Trump appears to have acknowledged for the first time that he might lose the 2024 presidential election. He also hinted that he would likely not attempt a fourth bid for the White House in 2028 if he were to lose, a rare look toward the future from a presidential candidate who has long been claiming he will cruise to victory this November.

"No, I don't. No, I don't. I think that will be, that will be it. I don't see that at all," Trump said during a Sunday interview with Sinclar Broadcast Group when asked if he would run for president in 2028. The former president would be 82 that year, which is why it would seem unlikely that he would run for the highest office again. But if Trump does not regain the White House, there is something else waiting for him: a continued barrage of legal troubles that are unlikely to go away if he loses to Vice President Kamala Harris in November.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Politics Donald Trump 2024 Presidential Election Republican Party Today's Big Question
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

Latest
You might also like