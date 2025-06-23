Trump: Making the military into a 'partisan militia'?

Trump held a military parade just days after sending troops to stop protests in Los Angeles

The 250 military parade
Trump has "crossed a pretty bright red line" by turning our "politically neutral military" into a "partisan militia."
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

In the space of a few days last week, President Trump "politicized the military," said The Washington Post in an editorial. And "it wasn't just the parade." Yes, the procession of troops, tanks, and artillery that rattled through Washington in nominal celebration of the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary—but before a president who just happened to be celebrating his own 79th birthday—was a pointless show of "muscle-flexing." Americans could shrug off that sparsely attended pageant, which cost up to $45 million to stage, if not for the fact that it came just days after Trump sent 4,000 National Guardsmen and 700 Marines to help quell immigration protests in Los Angeles, over the objections of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Presidents have deployed troops before on U.S. soil, but always as a "regrettable last resort" in times of grave civil unrest, not gleefully, to put down mild disturbances arising from protests against their own policies. Worst of all was Trump's de facto "MAGA rally" at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, said Ed Kilgore in New York magazine. While vendors sold MAGA hats outside, Trump got a crowd of enlisted troops—prescreened for political allegiance—to "cheer him and boo his enemies," including Newsom and former President Joe Biden. The president's "self-glorifying" boorishness, like his authoritarian yearnings, is not exactly a secret at this point. But with these concrete steps to turn our "politically neutral military" into a "partisan militia," Trump has "crossed a pretty bright red line."

It's hard to overstate the danger here, said Jeet Heer in The Nation. Those who downplay the threat of a Trump dictatorship like to point out that beyond the "annoying goons" of the Proud Boys, he lacks a "mobilized mass movement" like the Brownshirts who backed Adolf Hitler. But who needs a paramilitary when you have an actual military? The Founders saw this coming, said Ruth Marcus in The New Yorker. "The means of defense against foreign danger," as James Madison put it, "have been always the instruments of tyranny at home." Trump is no Madisonian scholar, but last week he put it beyond doubt that "tyranny at home is what he's after."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸