'Two dolls': Can Trump sell Americans on austerity?

Trump's tariffs may be threatening holiday shelves but they've handed Democrats a 'huge gift'

An aisle of dolls at a store
So much for Trump's campaign-trail "promises of abundance"
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

There may not be much under the tree for America's children this Christmas, said Chris Cillizza in his Substack newsletter, but "Donald Trump just handed Democrats a huge gift." In last week's televised Cabinet meeting, the president shrugged off concerns that his trade war with China could lead to higher prices and empty shelves. "Well, maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls, you know?" he told reporters. "And maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more." Not since Dr. Seuss' Grinch has a strangely hued public figure been so upbeat about the prospect of children going without toys. And with millions of average Americans "already struggling to meet their basic needs," it would be "campaign malpractice" for Democrats not to run this "out-of-touch" sound bite on a loop. Trump even obliged them with a second take, telling NBC News' Kristen Welker that kids also "don't need to have 250 pencils. They can have five." So much for Trump's campaign-trail "promises of abundance," said Dan McLaughlin in National Review. This sudden embrace of austerity echoes President Jimmy Carter's 1979 infamous "malaise speech" that preceded Ronald Reagan's 1980 landslide. If Trump's best defense of tariffs is really "'Suck it up and buy less stuff for your kids this Christmas,' Republicans are headed to a Carter-size catastrophe."

It's hard to put a positive spin on price hikes and empty shelves, said Rebecca Onion in Slate. Yet Trump's framing of his "disastrous" tariffs as a chance for American children to appreciate "fewer playthings of higher quality" is a masterpiece of political messaging. For "countless parents" who find their homes swamped by "stuffies" and fragile plastic toys, his "two dolls" line is a hit. Yes, the toy industry will suffer because of tariffs—China makes 80 percent of toys sold in the U.S.—but my guilt about overconsumption may be eased. Trump is channeling an "old-fashioned, morally vigorous philosophy" that sustained previous generations of Americans through hard times, said Peter Tonguette in The American Conservative: "It does you good to do without."

The Week US
