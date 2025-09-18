Trump’s visit: the mouse and the walrus

Britain is keen to point to its own ‘tangible results’, but the US administration has made their demands clear

President Donald Trump delivers his speech as King Charles III and Catherine, Princess of Wales listen during the State Banquet at Windsor Castle for the State visit
Trump’s visit offered a chance to sample pomp and pagentry
(Image credit: Yui Mok / WPA Pool / Getty Images)
As a “fully paid-up admirer of the royal family” it is easy to see what Donald Trump is getting from his state visit to the UK, said Alexander Larman in The Spectator. He has been “given every kind of pomp and respect that he surely sees as his due”. At last night’s glittering state banquet in Windsor, the president described the visit as “one of the highest honours” of his life.

From the King’s perspective, his “ingress into Britain is less welcome”, and it is clear the government “will never be allowed to forget the help that Charles has given them”.

‘A day of maximum peril’

‘Consequences of American risk-taking’

Having taken the risk of inviting such a deeply divisive figure, the UK government will be keen to point to tangible results for Britain. Chief among these is £150 billion worth of US investment, including financial commitments from Microsoft and Google.

But even this raises “one burning question”, said The Times: “what is America getting in return?” Trump’s administration and the “tech bros” have made their demands clear: they want to scrap the digital services tax that brings in around £900 million a year for the Treasury, reform copyright law and get regulators off their back.

The US president’s trip “was supposed to offer a vote of confidence in the British economy” and be a “moment of respite” for Labour, said Will Dunn in The New Statesman, but it’s hard to avoid the imbalance of power in the relationship. “What we do is of little consequence to the White House, but we have to deal with the consequences of American risk-taking. We are a mouse sharing a bed with a walrus.”

