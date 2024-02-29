UGA student's death adds fuel to the culture war fire

A killing on the campus of the University of Georgia has sparked outrage across the country, reigniting a firestorm about immigration policy in the United States. Last week, the body of Lakan Riley , a junior at Augusta University College of Nursing, was discovered in a wooded area on UGA's campus in Athens. The tragedy gained national attention after police arrested a suspect, Jose Antonio Ibarra, an undocumented migrant from Venezuela who crossed the Southern border in September 2022.

"This was a very isolated incident," University of Georgia Police Chief Jeff Clark said at a news conference. "We haven't had a homicide at the University of Georgia in almost 30 years."

As the city of Athens grieved the loss of the young student, Riley's death also became a symbol of the tensions over immigration policy, and lawmakers are using the incident to continue sounding the alarm about the border.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Biden's 'outrageous' silence

News of Riley's death inspired a wave of backlash from Republican lawmakers who seized on the opportunity to point the blame at the Biden administration. The murder was preventable, said Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) to the Athens-Clarke Chamber of Commerce earlier this week, and the "nightmare" of mass migration is to blame. "People that are here [are] illegally breaking our laws, and they're not telling anybody and reporting this to us." Kemp, whose daughters attend UGA, publicly called out President Joe Biden, demanding answers about Ibarra’s immigration status in a letter he posted on X . Biden's "continued silence," he said, is "outrageous."

Riley's blood is on the "hands of Joe Biden, Alejandro Mayorkas, and the government of Athens-Clarke County," said Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) in a post on X. Her murder is proof that "Biden's Border INVASION is destroying our country and killing our citizens!," former President Donald Trump said . South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem espoused familiar rhetoric about countries like Venezuela "emptying their prisons of dangerous criminals to send them to America" in a post on X . Biden's immigration policies are "putting our kids in danger," and this tragedy demonstrates that, she said.

Lawmakers were not the only group to point fingers. Some local Athens citizens began calling for Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz (D) to step down from his position. The mayor is a "left-wing nut job, into wokeism," as James Lee, a local man from Athens put it to Fox News host Jesse Waters following a hostile press conference. Girtz "violated his oath of office" because he was supposed to "protect Athenians," not "illegal criminal aliens," he said.

Riley shouldn't be reduced to a 'symbol of xenophobia'

What started as a local tragedy quickly became "more grist for America's forever culture war," Will Leitch said in New York's Intelligencer . The rhetoric in the GOP's response to killing also "illustrates how far the bar has fallen for acceptable racial discourse over the last decade." As Ibarra awaits prosecution in the Clarke County Jail, the story is no longer about Riley or women like her who are victims of violence. Riley is not dead because she "ran into an undocumented immigrant," Leitch added, "she's dead because she ran into a violent man." The discourse that centered her in the wake of her death is "being obscured, even commandeered, by election-year politics."