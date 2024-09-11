Ukraine hits Moscow with large drone attack

Ukraine's strike was the biggest drone attack on the Russian capital to date

Residential building in the Moscow region hit by a Ukrainian drone
Residential building in the Moscow region hit by a Ukrainian drone
(Image credit: Tatyana Makeyeva / AFP via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
What happened

Ukraine sent waves of drones at the Moscow region and other areas of Russia early Tuesday, in its "biggest drone attack so far," Reuters said. Russia said it shot down 144 drones, including at least 20 in the Moscow region. A 46-year-old woman was reported killed when a drone struck an apartment building, marking the "first death in the Moscow region from a Ukrainian drone attack since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine," The Washington Post said.

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

