Ukraine hits Moscow with large drone attack
Ukraine's strike was the biggest drone attack on the Russian capital to date
What happened
Ukraine sent waves of drones at the Moscow region and other areas of Russia early Tuesday, in its "biggest drone attack so far," Reuters said. Russia said it shot down 144 drones, including at least 20 in the Moscow region. A 46-year-old woman was reported killed when a drone struck an apartment building, marking the "first death in the Moscow region from a Ukrainian drone attack since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine," The Washington Post said.
Who said what
Ukraine's strike was the "latest in a series of increasingly large-scale attacks that have involved dozens of drones hitting military air bases, oil refineries and ammunition stores," as "Kyiv has been taking the war deep inside Moscow's territory," The Wall Street Journal said. Russia has also "recently ramped up its use of nighttime bombardments that often strike civilians," killing thousands over the course of its invasion and destroying much of Ukraine's power and water infrastructure.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Ukraine's "night strikes on residential areas cannot be associated with military operations." Russian President Vladimir Putin has "sought to insulate Moscow from the grinding rigors of the war," Reuters said, and vowed a response to what he called "terrorism."
What next?
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who visits Ukraine this week along with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, said Iran has sent Russia short-range ballistic missiles to use in Ukraine, sparking U.S. and European sanctions.
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
