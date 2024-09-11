Missile escalation: will long-range rockets make a difference to Ukraine?

Kyiv is hoping for permission to use US missiles to strike deep into Russian territory

Illustration of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Vladimir Putin, a map of the Ukraine-Russia border and missile silhouettes
Ukraine has been developing its own long-range missiles to counter Russia
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

A shift in Western policy could soon allow Ukraine to strike long-range targets in Russia. 

Kyiv has been keen to convince the US, Britain, and its other allies to enable it to hit military targets inside Russia, but the US has consistently resisted the use of long-range ballistic missiles on internal Russian targets over "fears of escalation", said Larisa Brown in The Times

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Today's Big Question Ukraine Russia
Richard Windsor, The Week UK

Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸