Ukraine blasts bridges, digs in to hold Kursk gains

What happened

Ukraine said Sunday it had destroyed a second key bridge in Russia's Kursk region as Kyiv works to solidify gains two weeks into its surprise incursion into Russian territory. Russia had used both bridges over the Seim River to resupply its forces.

Who said what

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address that Ukraine's "primary task in defensive operations" was now to "destroy as much Russian war potential as possible and conduct maximum counteroffensive actions," including "creating a buffer zone" in Kursk to prevent cross-border attacks.



This was the "first time Zelenskyy clearly stated the aim of the operation," The Associated Press said. Ukraine appears to have "multiple goals with the assault," CNN said, "from boosting morale after a torrid few months to stretching Russia's resources" and improving Kyiv's negotiating position.

What next?

The Kursk incursion has "humiliated Russia's military and demonstrated Ukraine's resilience, but has not altered the fundamental situation in a long, grinding war of attrition," The Washington Post said. The "good news" for Ukraine is that Russia is transferring troops from the frontline to fight in Kursk, the BBC said. "The bad news is that Russian advances" in eastern Ukraine "are not slowing."