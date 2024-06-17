Ukraine peace summit gets mixed support

Most participants signed a statement backing Ukraine’s territorial integrity, but some key countries resisted

World leaders pose at Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland
"International support is not weakening" for Ukraine, said Volodymyr Zelenskyy
(Image credit: Michael Buholzer / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

A two-day Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland ended Sunday with 78 countries signing a communique backing Ukraine's "territorial integrity" as the root of any deal to end Russia's war. Russia was not invited to the peace talks and China, Moscow's most important ally, did not attend. Several major countries, including India, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia, attended but did not sign the final document.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Russo-Ukrainian War Ukraine Russia
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸