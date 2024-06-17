Ukraine peace summit gets mixed support
Most participants signed a statement backing Ukraine’s territorial integrity, but some key countries resisted
What happened
A two-day Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland ended Sunday with 78 countries signing a communique backing Ukraine's "territorial integrity" as the root of any deal to end Russia's war. Russia was not invited to the peace talks and China, Moscow's most important ally, did not attend. Several major countries, including India, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia, attended but did not sign the final document.
Who said what
The joint communique said "respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty" must "serve as a basis for achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine." Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that he would agree to a cease-fire if Ukraine ceded four regions Russia partially occupies and claims to have annexed.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the conference showed "international support is not weakening" for Ukraine.
What next?
Zelenskyy called the summit "first steps toward peace" and said at a "second peace summit we can fix the real end of this war." He added that "Russia can start negotiations tomorrow if they pull out of our territories."
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
