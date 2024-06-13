G7 summit opens with Russian cash for Kyiv

Leaders from the G7 group agreed to give Ukraine $50B backed by frozen Russian assets

President Joe Biden and Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni
All the leaders arrived "beleaguered, embattled or endangered," The New York Times said
What happened

Leaders from the G7 group of wealthy democracies arrived in Southern Italy on Thursday for a three-day summit focused on artificial intelligence, migration, countering China's rise and aiding Ukraine's fight against an increasingly bellicose Russia. The leaders have reportedly agreed to send Ukraine $50 billion, paid using interest from $300 billion in frozen Russian assets.

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

