Ukraine, Gaza and global security: what to expect from 50th G7 summit

Italy's far-right PM takes centre stage as world leaders discuss array of geopolitical challenges

Guest passes for the G7 summit
This year's G7 summit, hosted by Giorgia Meloni, takes place at the luxury resort of Borgo Egnazia in southern Italy
(Image credit: Francesca Volpi / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By
published

G7 leaders will meet in Italy this week hoping to thrash out an agreement to give further support to Ukraine and end the war in Gaza.

The heads of the world's seven largest economies – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the United States – come together in the southern Italian city of Apulia on 13 June for three days of talks, marking the 50th summit held by the powerful Group of Seven (G7) nations.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
G7 Joe Biden Rishi Sunak Ukraine Gaza Benjamin Netanyahu Artificial Intelligence Italy
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸