Unprepared for a pandemic
What happens if bird flu evolves to spread among humans?
As the nation remembers — or chooses to forget — the events of Jan. 6, 2021, we might also spare a moment to recall what was happening five years ago this month. In January 2020, a novel coronavirus was rapidly spreading in China, and had infected its first Americans. But alarm bells were not yet ringing — at least not publicly. Trump administration trade adviser Peter Navarro privately warned the president that Covid could turn into "a full-blown pandemic, imperiling the lives of millions of Americans." For months, as hospitals and morgues filled, Trump minimized the danger, telling Americans that Covid would soon "go away." He later admitted to journalist Bob Woodward he knew the virus was "deadly stuff," but "I wanted to always play it down." By the time Trump was voted out of office, Covid had killed 400,000 Americans, on its way to 1.2 million — the world's highest death toll.
Five years later, the H5N1 bird flu is spreading among chickens, cattle, and wild birds. So far, 66 people in the U.S. are known to have been infected, mostly from direct contact with animals; one, a Louisiana man who kept backyard chickens, died this week. Scientists say the risk H5N1 will trigger a pandemic remains low. But if the bird flu virus infects a person who's already infected with a human flu virus, the pathogens could swap genetic material, and H5N1 could mutate to spread easily among people through the respiratory tract, like Covid and the deadly Spanish flu a century ago. Then we're in deep trouble. And this country is actually less prepared for a pandemic than it was before Covid. That's because Trump and MAGA allies politicized mask wearing, social distancing, and even vaccination, and coded them as foolish, ineffective liberal responses. If there's a major bird flu outbreak in Trump's second term, will half the country shun vaccines and other preventative measures, with the backing of the anti-science quacks Trump appoints to critical health positions? Let's hope H5N1 does not mutate and jump species. But as we found out the hard way in 2020, hope is not a plan.
This is the editor's letter in the current issue of The Week magazine.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
William Falk is editor-in-chief of The Week, and has held that role since the magazine's first issue in 2001. He has previously been a reporter, columnist, and editor at the Gannett Westchester Newspapers and at Newsday, where he was part of two reporting teams that won Pulitzer Prizes.
-
6 impressive homes in Toronto
Feature Featuring floating stairs in Lytton Park and a two-tiered infinity pool in Banbury-Don Mills
By The Week Staff Published
-
Samantha Harvey's 6 favorite books that redefine how we see the world
Feature The Booker Prize-winning author recommends works by Marilynne Robinson, George Eliot, and more
By The Week US Published
-
What's Elon Musk's agenda with Europe's far-right politics?
Today's Big Question From broadsides against the UK government to boosting Germany's ultra-nationalist AFD party, the world's richest man is making waves across the Atlantic
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Elise Stefanik is poised to take aim at the UN for Donald Trump
In the spotlight The combative congresswoman and close Trump ally is expected to challenge the United Nations
By David Faris Published
-
'His disdain for international rules could eviscerate the laws of war'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
House GOP unveils bill for Trump to buy Greenland
Speed Read The bill would allow the U.S. to purchase the Danish territory — or procure it through economic or military force
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
DOJ releases Trump Jan. 6 special counsel report
Speed Read Jack Smith's report details the president-elect's "criminal efforts to retain power" amid the 2020 election
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Elon Musk's support for AfD makes waves in Germany
Talking Point The tech billionaire has faced a vocal backlash after backing far-right movement shunned by mainstream parties
By The Week UK Published
-
Will 2025 bring an Iran crisis for Trump?
Today's Big Question Tehran's nuclear program remains a concern
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Trump sentenced after Supreme Court rejection
Speed Read Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the three liberal justices in the majority
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
US considering ban on Chinese drones as international tensions grow
In the Spotlight The decision will ultimately be made by the incoming Trump administration
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published