'Until Fujitsu make amends they must be blacklisted'

Make amends, Fujitsu

Daily Mail editorial

Fujitsu should not "expect credit for issuing humble apologies and offering compensation" over the Post Office scandal, said the Daily Mail in its editorial. It has had to be "dragged kicking and screaming to this point", and has finally "confessed having known for years that the Horizon IT system it supplied had faults". "Until Fujitsu makes amends, shouldn't ministers blacklist it from receiving lucrative Government contracts?"

Rising inflation makes a speedy interest rate cut less likely

Kate Andrews for The Spectator

Today's surprising rise in inflation "is not the update politicians and central bankers were hoping for, but as far as monthly data goes, it's not the end of the world either", writes Kate Andrews for The Spectator. It does mean though that "the prospect of interest rate cuts happening sooner rather than later were dampened" as "the Bank [of England] is going to want to be certain about its inflation data before it looks to cut the base rate".

Greggs has become too big – we've created a charmless monster

Josh Barrie for the iPaper

"At what point does our love of Greggs sausage rolls become an unhealthy obsession?" asks Josh Barrie for the iPaper. Recent figures "show that almost £2 of every £100 spent in UK bricks-and-mortar hospitality is in Greggs" and "I worry we've created a monster". "When Britain is witnessing 10 closures a day in the sector", it must be said: "Britain cannot survive on sausage rolls alone".

The media's 'deplatform Trump' strategy will backfire

Fred Bauer for UnHerd

Since Donald Trump left the White House the media has taken the approach of "deplatforming him", writes Fred Bauer for UnHerd. But this may "prove counterproductive for Trump's foes" as deplatforming "only reinforces" the message that he "stands alone against the combined forces of the American elite". "With trust in the press at near-record lows, Trump could have worse foils than major media outlets."

