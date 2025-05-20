U.S. hits brakes on trade war with China

The Trump administration agreed to a 90-day tariff pause with China

Scott Bessent meets with Chinese negotiators
"The consensus from both delegations is that neither side wanted a decoupling"
(Image credit: Keystone / EDA / Martial Trezzini / Handout via Reuters)
By
published

What happened

The Trump administration walked back its most aggressive tariffs on China last week, easing a trade war that had effectively halted the shipment of goods between the world's two largest economies. After talks in Geneva, the two sides agreed to a 90-day pause during which the U.S. will lower tariffs on most Chinese goods from 145 percent to 30 percent, while China drops its rate on U.S. imports from 125 percent to 10 percent. The U.S. will also set the "de minimis" tariff, which applies to shipments under $800, at 54 percent for some deliveries from China and 30 percent for others. Until this month, such low-value shipments—many sent by Chinese e-commerce giants Shein and Temu—had entered the U.S. duty-free. "The consensus from both delegations is that neither side wanted a decoupling," said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who led the U.S. negotiating team. Chinese state media hailed the agreement as vindication for Beijing's defiant posture.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸