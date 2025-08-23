Was Trump's Washington takeover justified?

Some 800 National Guard troops have been deployed in a contentious crime crackdown

Members of the National Guard stand by at Union Station
The city's homicide rate last year was 27.3 deaths per 100,000 residents, almost seven times that of New York City
Donald Trump is once again mobilising troops to deal with a phoney "emergency", said W.J. Hennigan in The New York Times. In June, he deployed nearly 5,000 soldiers to Los Angeles after protests broke out over his immigration policies. Last week it was the turn of Washington DC, to which Trump sent 800 National Guard troops and 500 federal agents.

The US capital, he declared, had been "overtaken by violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals, roving mobs of wild youth, drugged-out maniacs and homeless people". He vowed to rescue it from "bedlam and squalor" and to let the police "do whatever the hell they want".

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

