What next for the Green Party?

The Green Party, which now has four MPs in parliament, is keen to promote itself as a "serious political force"

Green party
Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay is joined on stage by MPs Ellie Chowns (left) and Siân Berry (right) during the party's annual conference in Manchester
(Image credit: David Tramontan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
By
published

The Green Party, which saw unprecedented success in July's general election, has used its party conference to pitch itself as the party of hope against what it says is a "bleak" offering from Labour.

The Green Party has "grown significantly" in recent years, having gone from one to four MPs in the most recent general election, and now boasting more than 800 councillors across the UK. Membership increased from 53,000 at the end of 2023 to 59,000, and about 1,000 members, "half of them new", attended the party's annual conference in Manchester last week, said the Financial Times

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Green Party Politics In The Spotlight Parliament
Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸