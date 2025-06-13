What's behind the Ballymena riots?

Unrest has erupted in the Northern Irish town after the alleged sexual assault of a local girl by two Romanian-speaking teenagers

A burning car in the streets of Ballymena, Northern Ireland, during the riots
'Racist attacks': Rioting 'thugs' are engaging in 'collective punishment'
(Image credit: Charles McQuillan / Getty Images)
By
published

The Northern Irish town of Ballymena is reeling after a fourth night of anti-immigrant violence, and a total of 63 police officers injured and at least 15 people arrested.

The riots broke out on Monday, after initially peaceful protests over the court appearance of two Romanian-speaking teenagers charged with the attempted rape of a local girl. "Masked rioters hurled petrol bombs, fireworks and masonry at police", said the Financial Times. On Tuesday night, "homes and businesses were damaged and cars set alight" and police responded with "water cannon and baton rounds". Some local residents "put signs on their homes, indicating their nationality" in a desperate bid to avoid being targeted as "foreigners".



Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

