Who and what is behind the Epping hotel protests?

More than 17 people have been arrested in a series of protests outside a hotel in Essex

Protesters with placards line the pavement outside The Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex
Many protesters demonstrated peacefully but it's thought far-right groups are involved in organising the protests
(Image credit: Justin Tallis /AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

Epping Forest District Council has voted unanimously to urge the government to shut down a hotel housing asylum seekers, after days of protests.

Since demonstrations – some of them violent – began outside The Bell Hotel in Epping nearly two weeks ago, 17 people have been arrested and six charged with offences including violent disorder and criminal damage.



Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

