Your Party: Corbyn's comeback?

New left-wing movement may not form the next government, but it might well contribute to the downfall of the current one

Jeremy Corbyn speaks to journalists during a protest outside Downing Street to highlight the starvation of Palestinians in Gaza
With the electorate in a volatile mood, Corbyn's promises could prove appealing
(Image credit: Mark Kerrison / In Pictures / Getty Images)
Four weeks ago, the left-wing MP Zarah Sultana announced that she was leaving Labour to lead a new party with Jeremy Corbyn. Corbyn seemed taken aback by her announcement, said Megan Kenyon in The New Statesman: allies of the former Labour leader suggested that Sultana had "jumped the gun", and some seemed very unhappy about it.

But last Thursday, the "magic grandpa" finally "caught up", and confirmed the launch of "a new kind of political party" to "take on the rich and powerful", upend Britain's "rigged" political system, and campaign for wealth redistribution. It is going to be "very different", he added, and "fun".

