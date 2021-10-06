New poll stuffed with 'bad news' for Biden, Democrats

The latest Morning Consult/Politico poll, released Wednesday, is filled with "bad news" for President Biden and congressional Democrats after a rough couple of months for the party.

Biden, who has seen his approval numbers dip in many surveys, especially after the United States' chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, hit his lowest mark in this particular poll since he entered the White House, while his disapproval numbers reached their highest point so far.

Voters have also increasingly come to think that Biden and Democratic lawmakers have failed to live up to expectations. Biden was hit with a 12-point jump from June in terms of respondents who believe he has achieved less than they expected. For congressional Democrats, the overall number was just six points higher than last time, but it leaps to 13 when zeroing in on Democratic voters.

Perhaps most worrisome for the party, though, is the fact that congressional Republicans have closed the gap in the generic ballot to just 1 point.

The Morning Consult/Politico poll was conducted between Oct. 2-4 among 1,998 registered voters. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. Read the full results here.