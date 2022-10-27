'Even priests and nuns' are tempted by the vice of digital porn, Pope Francis says

Pope Francis addressed a question about priests using digital and social media during a gathering of seminarians on Monday, and according to a transcript of the discussion the Vatican released Wednesday, he didn't hold back. The pope said he doesn't use social media because he's too old, but the future priests must use this marvel of science — with limits.

There are dangers in the digital world, including getting lost in the news or listening to music that doesn't allow you to get your work done, and also another danger "that you know well: digital pornography," Pope Francis said. "I'm not going to say, 'Raise your hand if you've had some experience with this,'" the pope assured the seminarians. "But each one of you think about if you have experience or have been tempted with digital pornography. It's a vice that many people have, many lay men and women, and even priests and nuns."

The Devil enters people through pornography, not just "criminal" kinds like child pornography but also "pornography that's a little more 'normal,'" Pope Francis told the seminarians. Pornography "weakens the soul" and pure hearts, and if it's on your phone, erase it. "Excuse me for descending into these details about pornography, but it's a reality: a reality that affects priests, seminarians, nuns, consecrated souls," he added. "Do you understand? Good."