What's all the hullabaloo over the Nancy Reagan stamp?

Last week, the U.S. Postal Service announced a new stamp honoring former first lady Nancy Reagan, the wife of President Ronald Reagan. The stamp was unveiled on what would have been Nancy's 101st birthday. She died in 2016.

One of the speakers at the ceremony was first lady Jill Biden, who said her predecessor "made such a difference" and stands as a reminder that we "can all change the world in big ways and small ones." However, the stamp and Jill Biden's role in unveiling it quickly drew the ire of the LGBT community.

. @FLOTUS applauds the unveiling of the new @USPS Nancy Reagan stamp pic.twitter.com/0vFkfwpLVe — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) June 6, 2022

The LGBT backlash

"Nancy Reagan had private friendships with LGBTQ+ people, but she and her husband, President Ronald Reagan, were publicly homophobic, and the Reagan administration was notorious for its inaction as AIDS took the lives of many gay and bisexual men," wrote Trudy Ring of LGBT publication The Advocate. Harvard Law School instructor Alejandra Caraballo also expressed outrage that the stamp was released during Pride Month and claimed that the former first lady had "participated in a genocide."

Also contributing to the backlash was an infamous incident in which Nancy Reagan declined to help a friend, actor Rock Hudson, gain access to AIDS treatment at a French military hospital, though NPR notes that Hudson did ultimately gain admission to the hospital.

The current first lady was also the target of outrage. Some disparaged Jill Biden as emblematic of an insufficiently combative Democratic Party. Others castigated her for appearing alongside Louis DeJoy, the Trump-appointed postmaster general who has been accused of sabotaging the postal service to help Trump win the 2020 election.

Response from the right

Right-leaning commentators and media outlets remained largely silent about Stampgate. One of the few exceptions was Wallace White of the conservative Media Research Center, whose outrage at the people outraged about the Nancy Reagan stamp matched the outrage of the people outraged about the Nancy Reagan stamp. "Pride month is more than just a simple month to celebrate LGBT people … Anything that is seen as an encroachment on pride will be the new target for the woke mob, even a simple honoring of Nancy Reagan with something as banal as a postage stamp," White wrote.