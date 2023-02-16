Will prison radicalize Jan. 6 rioters?

This isn't to say that deradicalization is impossible. In a 2016 interview with PBS' Frontline, German Institute on Radicalization and Deradicalization Studies director Daniel Koehler described the "broad set of potential tools" he's used in his work deradicalizing neo-Nazis, international terrorists, and other extremists. Among those tools," Koehler said, "there's vocational training, religious counseling, psychological counseling or creative art therapy." He also stressed curating individual deradicalization programs for each participant's unique path to extremism. Koehler's methodology for deradicalization was first put to use in the United States in 2016, after a group of Minnesotan men were arrested and convicted for attempting to support the terrorist group ISIS. At the time, Chief U.S. District Court Judge John Tunheim voiced his anxiety over the existing penal infrastructure in the United States, telling The Defense Post that "a frustration of ours, which I hope is being remedied … is that the Bureau of Prisons does not have any deradicalization programs, and in fact, you can argue that there's potential for radicalization within the prison system because they're really not looking at this issue." What doesn't work, Koehler stressed, was simply throwing people in prison as an absolute solution. "We've seen in many other countries that when you arrest one, you create three other extremists. It helps to spread the idea, and proves to the movement that they are right, that they are under attack," he said. With imprisonment alone, "they might come out very angry, very frustrated, and very, very radicalized."