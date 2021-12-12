6 charming homes in Charleston, South Carolina

South of Broad

The William Vanderhorst house, built circa 1740, is one of the earliest examples of a Charleston Single house. The five-bedroom home has hardwood floors, ornate ceiling medallions and crown molding, a living room with cypress paneling, and a modern kitchen with high-end appliances.

Outdoor space includes a rooftop terrace with views of the city's steeples and a walled brick courtyard with fountain. $4,450,000. Laurie Tarleton and Steve Peters, Carriage Properties/Luxury Portfolio International, (843) 266-9877

Harleston Village

This three-bedroom penthouse on the top two floors of the 1912 Baker House offers views of the Ashley River, Colonial Lake, and Moultrie Park. On the first floor are a double-height entryway, updated kitchen with farm sink, living space, dining room, and principal bedroom with en suite bathroom; upstairs are two bedrooms and a second bathroom.

The building is close to downtown shopping, restaurants, and parks. $875,000. Lyles Geer, William Means/Christie's International Real Estate, (843) 793-9800

Eastside

The Josiah Smith Tennent House, an 1859 brick mansion that served as a hospital in the Civil War, is on the National Register of Historic Places and received a preservation award in 2004. The eight-bedroom home features two kitchens, a small basketball court, sauna, cinema room, and elevator.

Outside are two wrap-around piazzas and a landscaped front courtyard, formerly the Philip Simmons Children's Garden. $4,600,000. Leslie Turner, Maison Real Estate and Thomas Boulware, NAI Charleston, (843) 813-2933

Charleston County

Thomas Hall stands on a 124.8-acre estate, 13 miles from downtown. The six-bedroom open-plan house has a dining room with custom mural and cathedral ceiling, billiard room with wet bar, chef's kitchen, and main suite with oversize bath.

The property includes rice fields, live oaks, fish pond, and boat dock; a one-bedroom apartment, greenhouse, and garage with gym and dog kennel, and a conservation easement held by Ducks Unlimited. $6,000,000. Jon Kohler, Jon Kohler & Assocs. (850) 508-2999

South of Broad

This 1941 brick Colonial Revival overlooks Charleston Harbor. The five-bedroom house features high ceilings, a large kitchen, living and dining rooms, a study, a primary bedroom with terrace and Ashley River views, and a lower level refinished in 2007 with a 400-bottle wine cellar, wine pairing room, 125-gallon fish tank, gym, and workshop.

On the lot are a private garden, a pool with a hydraulic cover, and a generator. $3,700,000. Jennifer Davis, Maison Real Estate, (843) 343-3300

Ansonborough

The James Jervey House, in a historic downtown neighborhood, dates to 1818. This one-bedroom condo on the ground level has two private entrances, hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with marble countertops and gas range, a large living room with dining area and decorative brick fireplace, and an exclusive garden patio.

Building amenities include a laundry and community lawn; Gadsdenboro Park, Marion Square, shopping, and restaurants are all walking distance. $510,000. Brian Walsh, William Means/Christie's International Real Estate, (843) 754-2089

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.