Feature

6 tasteful homes on Long Island, New York

It doesn’t hurt to look!

The Week Staff
May 1, 2022

Fire Island

House

The Week

Set in the Pines neighborhood on Great South Bay, this three-­bedroom home is steps from the water and five minutes' walk from the Sayville Ferry. The minimalist modern house by Bromley Caldari Architects has skylit stairs; a double-height, open main living space with an all-white kitchen and a wall of bay-­facing windows; a primary suite spanning the entire second floor; and two first-floor guest suites.

House

The Week

Outside are beach-grass gardens and trees and an oceanfront wood deck with grill and heated pool. $2,650,000. ­Vinnie ­Petrarca, Fire Island Real Estate, (917) 710-1176.

Old Westbury

House

Courtesy image

This six-­bedroom home is less than 15 minutes' drive from golf clubs, beaches, gardens, and parks. Built in 2021 in Colonial style, it features stone floors, floor-to-­ceiling windows, a double-height grand entry, a staircase with cut-­filigree railing, an elevator, a chef's kitchen, a formal dining room with ­wainscoting, crown molding, and doors to the patio, and an attached three-car garage.

House

Courtesy image

The 2-acre lot includes a back ­patio, a large yard, English gardens, and a saltwater pool and spa. $5,369,000. Janet ­Berookhim, Laffey Real Estate, (516) 263-7072.

East Hampton

House

Courtesy image

Part of the Village Fringe, this 1952 three-­­bedroom cottage is minutes from Main Street and Sag ­Harbor. The renovated cedar-clad house includes an en suite main bedroom, updated kitchen, and dining area with glass doors to the back.

House

Courtesy image

The lot features a 60-foot lap pool set in a lawn ­surrounded by trees and shrubs; a bluestone patio with firepit; a recreation barn with ­double-height living room with clerestory windows and wet bar; and a detached ­garage/studio. $3,995,000. ­William ­Kuneth, Brown Harris Stevens, (631) 875-4200.

Huntington

House

Courtesy image

This 1930 five-­bedroom Tudor is a three-­minute drive from Crescent Beach. A modern renovation retained the stained and ­leaded-glass windows, beamed ceilings, arched interior doorways, grand staircase, detailed woodwork, stone and carved-wood fireplaces, and built-in cabinets; rooms include a large chef's kitchen with a ­granite-topped, carved-wood island, and a formal dining room.

House

Courtesy image

The gated 2-acre property has manicured lawns and topiary; mature trees; a free-form gunite pool with waterfall; a covered pavilion with wood-burning fireplace, kitchen, dining area, and bar; and the grounds' original potting shed. $3,995,000. Laura Zam­bratto, ­Daniel Gale Sotheby's Interna­tional Realty, (917) 822-4360.

Sands Point

House

Courtesy image

Cockran Barns was once part of The Cedars, the country estate acquired by congressman William Bourke Cockran in 1887. The updated four-bedroom house ­features wide-plank wood flooring, wood-clad walls and ceilings, interior archways, four fireplaces, French doors, a gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook, a pantry, and a formal dining room.

House

Courtesy image

The 2.3-acre landscaped property includes a pool, lawns, an office in the former icehouse with bath and kitchenette, a lofted horse barn turned garage, and one of the oldest magnolia trees on Long Island. $3,400,000. ­Maggie Keats, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, (516) 449-7598.

Wantagh

House

Courtesy image

This two-­bedroom home on a short street is 7 minutes' drive from Jones Beach and an hour from midtown Man­hattan. The house, built in 1929, has hardwood floors, large bright windows, a first-floor primary bedroom, a dining room with wainscoting and a bay window, a living room with a gas fireplace, an eat-in kitchen with granite counters, and a basement with laundry and storage.

House

Courtesy image

Outside are a landscaped front yard, a large back lawn, a brick patio, and a one-car garage. $499,000. Marie Skarren, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, (516) 322-7135.

