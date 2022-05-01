6 tasteful homes on Long Island, New York
Fire Island
Set in the Pines neighborhood on Great South Bay, this three-bedroom home is steps from the water and five minutes' walk from the Sayville Ferry. The minimalist modern house by Bromley Caldari Architects has skylit stairs; a double-height, open main living space with an all-white kitchen and a wall of bay-facing windows; a primary suite spanning the entire second floor; and two first-floor guest suites.
Outside are beach-grass gardens and trees and an oceanfront wood deck with grill and heated pool. $2,650,000. Vinnie Petrarca, Fire Island Real Estate, (917) 710-1176.
Old Westbury
This six-bedroom home is less than 15 minutes' drive from golf clubs, beaches, gardens, and parks. Built in 2021 in Colonial style, it features stone floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, a double-height grand entry, a staircase with cut-filigree railing, an elevator, a chef's kitchen, a formal dining room with wainscoting, crown molding, and doors to the patio, and an attached three-car garage.
The 2-acre lot includes a back patio, a large yard, English gardens, and a saltwater pool and spa. $5,369,000. Janet Berookhim, Laffey Real Estate, (516) 263-7072.
East Hampton
Part of the Village Fringe, this 1952 three-bedroom cottage is minutes from Main Street and Sag Harbor. The renovated cedar-clad house includes an en suite main bedroom, updated kitchen, and dining area with glass doors to the back.
The lot features a 60-foot lap pool set in a lawn surrounded by trees and shrubs; a bluestone patio with firepit; a recreation barn with double-height living room with clerestory windows and wet bar; and a detached garage/studio. $3,995,000. William Kuneth, Brown Harris Stevens, (631) 875-4200.
Huntington
This 1930 five-bedroom Tudor is a three-minute drive from Crescent Beach. A modern renovation retained the stained and leaded-glass windows, beamed ceilings, arched interior doorways, grand staircase, detailed woodwork, stone and carved-wood fireplaces, and built-in cabinets; rooms include a large chef's kitchen with a granite-topped, carved-wood island, and a formal dining room.
The gated 2-acre property has manicured lawns and topiary; mature trees; a free-form gunite pool with waterfall; a covered pavilion with wood-burning fireplace, kitchen, dining area, and bar; and the grounds' original potting shed. $3,995,000. Laura Zambratto, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, (917) 822-4360.
Sands Point
Cockran Barns was once part of The Cedars, the country estate acquired by congressman William Bourke Cockran in 1887. The updated four-bedroom house features wide-plank wood flooring, wood-clad walls and ceilings, interior archways, four fireplaces, French doors, a gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook, a pantry, and a formal dining room.
The 2.3-acre landscaped property includes a pool, lawns, an office in the former icehouse with bath and kitchenette, a lofted horse barn turned garage, and one of the oldest magnolia trees on Long Island. $3,400,000. Maggie Keats, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, (516) 449-7598.
Wantagh
This two-bedroom home on a short street is 7 minutes' drive from Jones Beach and an hour from midtown Manhattan. The house, built in 1929, has hardwood floors, large bright windows, a first-floor primary bedroom, a dining room with wainscoting and a bay window, a living room with a gas fireplace, an eat-in kitchen with granite counters, and a basement with laundry and storage.
Outside are a landscaped front yard, a large back lawn, a brick patio, and a one-car garage. $499,000. Marie Skarren, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, (516) 322-7135.
