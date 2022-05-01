6 tasteful homes on Long Island, New York

Fire Island

Set in the Pines neighborhood on Great South Bay, this three-­bedroom home is steps from the water and five minutes' walk from the Sayville Ferry. The minimalist modern house by Bromley Caldari Architects has skylit stairs; a double-height, open main living space with an all-white kitchen and a wall of bay-­facing windows; a primary suite spanning the entire second floor; and two first-floor guest suites.

Outside are beach-grass gardens and trees and an oceanfront wood deck with grill and heated pool. $2,650,000. ­Vinnie ­Petrarca, Fire Island Real Estate, (917) 710-1176.

Old Westbury

This six-­bedroom home is less than 15 minutes' drive from golf clubs, beaches, gardens, and parks. Built in 2021 in Colonial style, it features stone floors, floor-to-­ceiling windows, a double-height grand entry, a staircase with cut-­filigree railing, an elevator, a chef's kitchen, a formal dining room with ­wainscoting, crown molding, and doors to the patio, and an attached three-car garage.

The 2-acre lot includes a back ­patio, a large yard, English gardens, and a saltwater pool and spa. $5,369,000. Janet ­Berookhim, Laffey Real Estate, (516) 263-7072.

East Hampton

Part of the Village Fringe, this 1952 three-­­bedroom cottage is minutes from Main Street and Sag ­Harbor. The renovated cedar-clad house includes an en suite main bedroom, updated kitchen, and dining area with glass doors to the back.

The lot features a 60-foot lap pool set in a lawn ­surrounded by trees and shrubs; a bluestone patio with firepit; a recreation barn with ­double-height living room with clerestory windows and wet bar; and a detached ­garage/studio. $3,995,000. ­William ­Kuneth, Brown Harris Stevens, (631) 875-4200.

Huntington

This 1930 five-­bedroom Tudor is a three-­minute drive from Crescent Beach. A modern renovation retained the stained and ­leaded-glass windows, beamed ceilings, arched interior doorways, grand staircase, detailed woodwork, stone and carved-wood fireplaces, and built-in cabinets; rooms include a large chef's kitchen with a ­granite-topped, carved-wood island, and a formal dining room.

The gated 2-acre property has manicured lawns and topiary; mature trees; a free-form gunite pool with waterfall; a covered pavilion with wood-burning fireplace, kitchen, dining area, and bar; and the grounds' original potting shed. $3,995,000. Laura Zam­bratto, ­Daniel Gale Sotheby's Interna­tional Realty, (917) 822-4360.

Sands Point

Cockran Barns was once part of The Cedars, the country estate acquired by congressman William Bourke Cockran in 1887. The updated four-bedroom house ­features wide-plank wood flooring, wood-clad walls and ceilings, interior archways, four fireplaces, French doors, a gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook, a pantry, and a formal dining room.

The 2.3-acre landscaped property includes a pool, lawns, an office in the former icehouse with bath and kitchenette, a lofted horse barn turned garage, and one of the oldest magnolia trees on Long Island. $3,400,000. ­Maggie Keats, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, (516) 449-7598.

Wantagh

This two-­bedroom home on a short street is 7 minutes' drive from Jones Beach and an hour from midtown Man­hattan. The house, built in 1929, has hardwood floors, large bright windows, a first-floor primary bedroom, a dining room with wainscoting and a bay window, a living room with a gas fireplace, an eat-in kitchen with granite counters, and a basement with laundry and storage.

Outside are a landscaped front yard, a large back lawn, a brick patio, and a one-car garage. $499,000. Marie Skarren, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, (516) 322-7135.

