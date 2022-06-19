Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

6 luxurious homes in high-rises

It doesn’t hurt to look!

byThe Week Staff
June 19, 2022

New York City

House

Courtesy image

The oversize windows and outdoor spaces of this two-bedroom penthouse offer sweeping city views. The home has a chef's kitchen with walnut built-ins; a living room with wood-burning fireplace; a dining area with terrace; a second bedroom/office with bathroom and powder room; a suspended staircase; a primary suite with rosewood closets and trim; and a rooftop conservatory and landscaped deck with fireplace, wine bar, and sound system.

House

Courtesy image

The pet-friendly building has a 24-hour doorman, concierge, resident manager, fitness center, garage, and laundry. $3,795,000. Patricia Parker, Sotheby's International Realty, (917) 593-8597.

San Francisco

House

Courtesy image

San Francisco's first LEED Platinum-certified mixed-use building is the tallest residence west of the Mississippi, and this three-bedroom unit overlooks the city and bay. The open-plan home features French oak floors, a gourmet kitchen, a living-dining room with walls of windows, and a main bedroom with a custom sliding wall opening to a spa-style marble bathroom.

House

Courtesy image

The building offers first-class services, a full-floor Residents' Club with a 360-degree open-air terrace, and a skybridge to Salesforce Park. $5,660,000. Carmen LeGarda, 181 Fremont Residences, (415) 282-0888.

Sacramento

House

Courtesy image

This one-bedroom penthouse in Sacramento's midtown takes in a panorama of tree-lined streets and colorful architecture. The open main floor has 18-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, floor-to-ceiling gas fireplace, dining area, chef's kitchen with European cabinetry and granite counters, full bathroom, and balcony with gas and water; floating stairs lead to the loft bedroom with second full bathroom.

House

Courtesy image

The unit comes with gated parking, and restaurants, cultural attractions, and the State Capitol are in walking distance. $807,998. Rob Wiley, Nick Sadek Sotheby's International Realty, (916) 730-7016.

Chicago

House

Courtesy image

Occupying a half-floor of the Waldorf Astoria, this three-bedroom home has north, east, and west exposures with views of Lake Michigan from most rooms. The unit features new plank oak floors, lighting, and customized built-ins; a living-family room with fireplace; a dining room with balcony; a chef's kitchen with bar, two wine refrigerators, and breakfast area; and a main bedroom with floor-to-ceiling windows, oversize balcony, and spa-like bathroom with heated floors.

House

Courtesy image

Building amenities include concierge, fitness center, heated pool, restaurant, and in-room dining. $3,600,000. Caitlin Smith, Dawn McKenna Group, (630) 432-9190.

Houston

House

Courtesy image

Set in the top two floors of the Bristol, this penthouse has sunset and city views. The three-bedroom home features floor-to-ceiling windows, wraparound balconies accessible from every room, two remote-controlled electric fireplaces, remote-controlled window coverings, art chandeliers and staircase, double-height living area, dining room, gourmet kitchen with breakfast room, downstairs bedroom/study, upstairs owner's suite and third en suite bedroom, three garage spaces, and basement storage.

House

Courtesy image

The dog-friendly building offers concierge and valet services, onsite management, party room, fitness center, and heated pool. $1,299,000. Ina Perlman, Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty, (832) 282-0211.

Atlanta

House

Courtesy image

This one-bedroom turnkey condominium is in the W Atlanta Downtown Hotel & Residences. The upgraded home has European laminate flooring; Dornbracht fixtures; Gaggenau appliances, including the kitchen's gas cooktop, refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, and wine chiller; a newly tiled master bath; and a balcony with stadium views, and it can be bought completely furnished.

House

Courtesy image

The W offers parking; concierge services, including the hotel's trademark Whatever/Whenever; in-room dining; housekeeping on demand; zero-edge sky pool and bar; full-service spa; and gym. $399,000. Marc Castillo, Coldwell Banker Realty, (404) 262-1234. 

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

