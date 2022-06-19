6 luxurious homes in high-rises

New York City

The oversize windows and outdoor spaces of this two-bedroom penthouse offer sweeping city views. The home has a chef's kitchen with walnut built-ins; a living room with wood-burning fireplace; a dining area with terrace; a second bedroom/office with bathroom and powder room; a suspended staircase; a primary suite with rosewood closets and trim; and a rooftop conservatory and landscaped deck with fireplace, wine bar, and sound system.

The pet-friendly building has a 24-hour doorman, concierge, resident manager, fitness center, garage, and laundry. $3,795,000. Patricia Parker, Sotheby's International Realty, (917) 593-8597.

San Francisco

San Francisco's first LEED Platinum-certified mixed-use building is the tallest residence west of the Mississippi, and this three-bedroom unit overlooks the city and bay. The open-plan home features French oak floors, a gourmet kitchen, a living-dining room with walls of windows, and a main bedroom with a custom sliding wall opening to a spa-style marble bathroom.

The building offers first-class services, a full-floor Residents' Club with a 360-degree open-air terrace, and a skybridge to Salesforce Park. $5,660,000. Carmen LeGarda, 181 Fremont Residences, (415) 282-0888.

Sacramento

This one-bedroom penthouse in Sacramento's midtown takes in a panorama of tree-lined streets and colorful architecture. The open main floor has 18-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, floor-to-ceiling gas fireplace, dining area, chef's kitchen with European cabinetry and granite counters, full bathroom, and balcony with gas and water; floating stairs lead to the loft bedroom with second full bathroom.

The unit comes with gated parking, and restaurants, cultural attractions, and the State Capitol are in walking distance. $807,998. Rob Wiley, Nick Sadek Sotheby's International Realty, (916) 730-7016.

Chicago

Occupying a half-floor of the Waldorf Astoria, this three-bedroom home has north, east, and west exposures with views of Lake Michigan from most rooms. The unit features new plank oak floors, lighting, and customized built-ins; a living-family room with fireplace; a dining room with balcony; a chef's kitchen with bar, two wine refrigerators, and breakfast area; and a main bedroom with floor-to-ceiling windows, oversize balcony, and spa-like bathroom with heated floors.

Building amenities include concierge, fitness center, heated pool, restaurant, and in-room dining. $3,600,000. Caitlin Smith, Dawn McKenna Group, (630) 432-9190.

Houston

Set in the top two floors of the Bristol, this penthouse has sunset and city views. The three-bedroom home features floor-to-ceiling windows, wraparound balconies accessible from every room, two remote-controlled electric fireplaces, remote-controlled window coverings, art chandeliers and staircase, double-height living area, dining room, gourmet kitchen with breakfast room, downstairs bedroom/study, upstairs owner's suite and third en suite bedroom, three garage spaces, and basement storage.

The dog-friendly building offers concierge and valet services, onsite management, party room, fitness center, and heated pool. $1,299,000. Ina Perlman, Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty, (832) 282-0211.

Atlanta

This one-bedroom turnkey condominium is in the W Atlanta Downtown Hotel & Residences. The upgraded home has European laminate flooring; Dornbracht fixtures; Gaggenau appliances, including the kitchen's gas cooktop, refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, and wine chiller; a newly tiled master bath; and a balcony with stadium views, and it can be bought completely furnished.

The W offers parking; concierge services, including the hotel's trademark Whatever/Whenever; in-room dining; housekeeping on demand; zero-edge sky pool and bar; full-service spa; and gym. $399,000. Marc Castillo, Coldwell Banker Realty, (404) 262-1234.

