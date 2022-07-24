6 blissful homes at the beach

Burien, Washington

Three Tree Point stands on an iconic waterfront street in this lively coastal community. The three-bedroom Craftsman-influenced house, custom built in 2006, has beamed ceilings, wood trim and details, clerestory and oversize windows framing sea and mountain views, a main room with fireplace, a tile-and-granite-trimmed kitchen, an upper floor with two master-size en suites, and space to install an elevator.

The property includes a cabana, entertaining area, private boat launch, mooring buoy, and RV parking. $2,190,000. Veronique Hval, Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (206) 214-8499.

Northport, New York

This Long Island four-bedroom home is in a maritime village founded in the 17th century. The 2012 Colonial features fine millwork throughout, oversize windows with water views, a chef's kitchen, a butler's pantry, a family room with fireplace, living and dining rooms, a primary suite with gas fireplace and spa-like bathroom, a guest wing with bath and sitting room, and a full basement.

The landscaped lot has a saltwater pool, a covered patio with fireplace and outdoor kitchen, and 110 feet of beachfront. $4,350,000. Debra Russell, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, (516) 662-5401.

Melbourne Beach, Florida

Built on a high healthy dune overlooking the Atlantic, this oceanfront home is also near Indian River Lagoon State Park and two golf courses. The four-bedroom concrete-block house has marble and cherrywood floors; volume ceilings; detailed millwork, carving, and built-ins; impact-rated glass sliders; ample natural light; large airy rooms; and a covered balcony.

Outside are a porch, landscaped brick entry and lawn, mature palms, tropical plantings, and a back deck with steps down to a private white-sand beach. $2,695,000. Dave Settgast, ONE Sotheby's International Realty, (321) 984-3135.

Branford, Connecticut

The oceanfront sunroom of this remodeled seasonal cottage on Bradley Lagoon offers sweeping views of Long Island Sound. The three-bedroom house features an open main level with living and dining rooms, kitchen with breakfast bar, and front and rear decks; a second story with water-view bedrooms and a full bath with tiled shower, dual-sink vanity, and laundry; a loft; and a lower-level garage, workshop, bath, and second laundry.

The lot has a lawn, a patio, and a boat launch on the lagoon. $1,195,000. Kevin Geysen, William Pitt/Sotheby's International Realty, (860) 805-0000.

North Falmouth, Massachusetts

This restored 1886 Cape Cod home stands at the end of a country lane to the beach. The five-bedroom house has water views throughout; an open-plan kitchen, dining area, family room with cathedral ceilings, and living room with fireplace; a deck and wraparound porch; a sunroom leading to a balcony; and an attached two-car garage with storage.

The lot is landscaped with climbing roses and native plants and includes a patio, grassy yard, and boat-launching access. $2,995,000. Kerrie Marzot, Sotheby's International Realty, (508) 274-2236.

Surfside Beach, Texas

Set on a popular pedestrian beach on the Gulf of Mexico, this furnished two-bedroom home is also just 75 minutes' drive from Houston. The seller's restoration has preserved the character of the original 1965 bungalow while updating the kitchen, bathrooms, and water heater and adding laundry facilities, hardwood floors and ceilings, barn doors to the two bedrooms, and a wraparound deck.

The house is raised on stilts, with wood stairs leading to the deck and front entrance; the water is steps away. $499,900. Suzan Zachariah, HAR​.com, (832) 419-2878.

